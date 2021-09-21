Clear
'We need to get this guy’: Colbert County sheriff seeking child sex abuse suspect

Michael Anthony Netherton

He was indicted by a Colbert County grand jury in May 2019.

Posted: Sep 21, 2021 11:53 AM
Posted By: Jessica Barnett

A man indicted on a charge of sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old failed to appear for his court date last month, sparking a warrant and search for the suspect.

Michael Anthony Netherton, 35, was out on bond as of the court date. His last known address was Lauderdale County Work Release in Florence, according to Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson.

“We need to find this guy and get him off the street,” Williamson said.

Netherton is described as a white male around 6 feet, 2 inches in height and weighing around 180 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

He was indicted by a Colbert County grand jury in May 2019, records show.

