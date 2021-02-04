We leave behind the rain and wind for Friday

A cold front passes from west to east overnight. It brings rain and wind and another dose of cold air by Friday morning. Rain totals won’t be high with this one and we aren’t expecting anything in the way of storms. Amounts should be less than half an inch in all.

Of course, it’s colder behind the front. Temperatures drop sharply from the 50s to the 30s by Friday morning. The rest of the day will be dry and clouds will part enough for some sunshine before clouds start to return late in the afternoon. Highs make it to almost 50.

The weekend forecast is much more uncertain. Latest model guidance still can’t agree on precipitation Saturday night. While the likelihood does appear to be low for a rain/snow mix, it’s still something that needs to be monitored. Late next week is even more uncertain. It looks like a warmer pattern will win out and keep the frigid air to our north, but again, that's to be decided. Bottom line: you'll need to watch for frequent forecast updates as everything does (or doesn't) align in the coming days.