'We knew we were going to win:' Former Alabama running back reflects on 1993 Sugar Bowl

Alabama and Miami last met on the gridiron on New Year’s Day of 1993. Alabama won that game 34-13 to capture the team’s 12th national title.

You can watch highlights of that Sugar Bowl, but just seeing the action won’t do the game justice.

Former Huntsville Panther and Crimson Tide running back Chris Anderson picked up a ring that night and said that Louisiana night still sits with him.

“From start to finish, it was nothing but just the roar in the crowd that night. It just seemed like it never stopped,” Anderson explained.

Then a junior running back, Anderson said he and his teammates had no doubt that they could bring down the mighty Miami -- led by Heisman winner Gino Torretta.

“We knew we were going to win, we knew we had a better team,” Anderson said. “We knew we had a good defense and we just wanted to shut ‘em up on the field and we did.”

The top-ranked Hurricanes were eight-point favorites, but Anderson said that fueled the Tide.

“Everybody was picking us to lose ... you know, Miami is one of the greatest teams of all-time and we knew what we had on our side. We could play defense, we could run the ball, and we were good in special teams and that’s what coach Stallings preached to us the whole time and that’s what we executed that night.”

Anderson, wrapping the best season of his career, was limited to four yards on four carries in that game. But that didn’t stop the Tide from rolling over Miami, claiming the title with a 34-13 win.

This Saturday, nearly 30 years after their last meeting, Anderson and his teammates are heading to Atlanta to watch the flames of this rivalry reignite.

“I think every time Miami and Alabama play together it’s gonna be a big matchup,” Anderson said. “It’s two blue bloods in college football.”

With Miami heading into the weekend nearly 20-point underdogs, Anderson said the only way this rivalry can gain some steam again is if Miami gets better. He sees a clear advantage at the coaching position for the Tide, one he doesn’t see them losing while Nick Saban is at the helm.