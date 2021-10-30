“We can now see the end of the rainbow," said a deacon of vandalized church after Community Workday

Earlier in October, WAAY 31 first showed an inside look at all the vandalism done to a church in Somerville. On Saturday, there was a Community Workday to clean up and repair the damages done to St. John's Missionary Baptist Church.

In two weeks, the church looks completely different than when WAAY 31 saw the aftermath of the destruction. The progress is all because of the support from the community.

While the community and members of the church are still upset over what happened, a deacon for the church, Amos Burton, said the vandalism was actually a blessing in disguise for them.

"The first day I saw it, I was pretty much in tears, I couldn’t even walk in," said Burton.

Burton and members of the church are still in shock over what happened but say they're grateful for everyone who has supported them since.

Linda Rodgers said she knew she needed to help.

“I said, ‘Let’s pray, let’s pray for them,’ but I also said, ‘Let’s also pray that God would show us how we can serve them," she explained.

Rodgers wasn't alone. She and her husband, along with 10 members of their church, traveled from Cullman County to lend a helping hand.

“It’s really a blessing to get to meet these people, to get to know them and to, just to be God’s hands and feet," said Rodgers.

“I feel that I’m holding onto an angel right now," said Burton.

The Morgan County Sheriff, Ron Puckett, organized the Community Workday, making sure they had volunteers to paint, clean, and work on landscaping around the church.

“Feels like I’m in a different scene, different area, it’s just that much different," said Burton.

Burton said he appreciates what people have done so far. He said through the devastation, came something beautiful and that is what he says Christianity is all about.

“We can now see the end of the rainbow. We can now see closure at the end of the rainbow because of people like this and him, and all the churches and all the donors and just the whole country," said Burton.

There's still some cosmetic work that needs to be done. Sheriff Puckett said his goal is to make this church even better than it was before the vandalism happened.