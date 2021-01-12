'We came here to win': Alabama fans expressed confidence before National Championship win

Monday night, Alabama defeated Ohio State 52-24 to secure the school’s 18th National Championship.

But even before the record-setting game kicked off, Crimson Tide fans in Huntsville were excited and feeling pretty certain that the night would end in celebration.

“I’m pretty sure Alabama’s got this one in the bag, to be honest with you,” Sheldon Sumner said. “It’s gonna be pretty hard for Ohio State to pull it out.”

With the game that capped off a season unlike any other, anomalies were still showing up. On Monday, it was in the form of Auburn fans, like Sumner, rooting for the Crimson Tide.

“I know it’s not the norm for Auburn fans to be that way, but I'm not really [a] die hard,” he said.

Regardless of the level of devotion, fans said it was great to be able to sit back and relax during these trying times. And relaxing seemed to be no problem for those with confidence in the team.

“We knew if we was gonna play, we was gonna win,” one fan said. “We came here to win.”

Winning is part of the fabric of Crimson Tide Football -- with six national championships under coach Saban. Some life-long fans say part of their confidence comes from the strength of this team, which they rank among the best ever.

“We’ve seen a lot of Alabama championship teams, but this offense and this team is gonna go down as maybe the best, if they finish the deal tonight and win it all,” Bill Cole said.

The win gave Alabama its third title of the CFP era, the most of any team.