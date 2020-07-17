'We are really watching the evolution of our understanding about the virus:' Researchers say coronavirus information continues to evolve

Researchers are saying that information surrounding the coronavirus is constantly evolving.

Dr. Neil Lamb, vice president for educational research at the HudsonAlpha Institute For Biotechnology, said he understands that people are tired of being told they need to wash their hands, keep their distance and wear face coverings. He is too.

“But we are seeing increasing amounts of data that that is our best defense, especially in this moment, we see the virus spreading so rapidly throughout so many of our communities,” he said.

Over the past several months, coronavirus guidance has changed several times. Lamb says this is due to an increase in data that is being collected as the pandemic progresses.

“We are really watching the evolution of our understanding about the virus, how it transmits, how it affects our body and how we best think about treating and preventing.”

Those who have been infected with the virus, both symptomatic and asymptomatic, seem to experience an immune response, according to Lamb. He added that it currently appears like reinfection isn't likely soon after you are first infected, but it’s not definite.

“That can make it really confusing at the front end because it looks like you’re getting all sorts of contradictory data,” Lamb added. “As we move further into this, the variation -- between is it this or this -- begins to get narrower and narrower. So, yes, I think we are beginning to close in on the answers, but this is a challenging virus.”

In the meantime, Lamb said the power is in our hands with the actions we take today.

“It means we have to say no to some things right now, in order to say yes to some things down the road,” he said.

“If we want to safely be able to think about opening up schools, we have to find a way to slow the spread of transmission. If we want to think about gathering together in groups over the fall and into the holidays, we have to think about ways to get in the habit of practicing physical distancing and being smart when we are in crowded circumstances.”