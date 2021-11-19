"We are here to stay": Spreading light across North Alabama after menorah stolen from Chabad of Huntsville

WAAY31 has an update to a story we brought you earlier this week, after a menorah was stolen from outside Chabad of Huntsville.

Now, the Rabbi is pushing forward to spread the menorah's light across North Alabama.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, there are no updates in the investigation of the stolen menorah. It is still being treated as a theft of property and not considered a hate crime at this point in the investigation.

With no leads to the whereabouts of the old menorah, Chabad of Huntsville is feeling empowered to light up brighter than ever before with massive menorahs all across North Alabama.

"We are here to stay," says Rabbi Moshe Cohen.

That's his message as he builds another 9-foot-tall menorah to replace the one stolen from his front yard on November 15th.

"This is the same size. It's a 9-foot-tall menorah that we're putting up right now, for the meantime," explains Rabbi Cohen.

Five days after the theft and he is already lighting his front yard once more, but it's only a placeholder.

"We had very generous people from the community reach out to us and say they want to actually build us a custom made menorah which is bigger than the one we had previously," says Rabbi Cohen.

A bigger and brighter handmade menorah is on the way. In addition, this year the rabbi's house won't be the only bright light shining throughout Chanukah.

"We just ordered another five big menorahs. We're spreading out the menorahs throughout North Alabama," says Rabbi Cohen.

9-foot-tall menorahs will be placed at Huntsville Hospital, MidCity District, Bridge Street Towne Center, and one in Decatur.

"It's truly amazing to see how much the community comes together to really support the Jewish community and the message of what the menorah represents," says Rabbi Cohen.

A message of unity, stemming from darkness.

"We were oppressed back in temple times. We were able to win over the enemy, win over the darkness, and express our religion," explains Rabbi Cohen.

Chabad of Huntsville is still accepting donations to cover the cost of replacing the stolen menorah, plus adding even more throughout North Alabama. You can donate here.

Chanukah begins next Sunday at sundown. Chabad of Huntsville will be hosting a celebration at Bridge Street Town Centre, where Mayor Tommy Battle will help light one of those 9-foot-tall menorahs.