Clear

We Start The Work Week With Heavy Rain

Rain will move across the Valley Monday with rain expected to be heavy at times.

Posted: Nov. 11, 2018 3:47 PM
Posted By: Chris Smith

We start the work week with rain moving into the Valley. Rain will be heavy at times and slick roads will be an issue. Since we also have plenty of leaves already on the ground it will make even more slippery on the roads. 

Temperatures won't warm-up much either with highs in the mid 40s Monday. The rain will come to an end before 9 a.m. Tuesday with temperatures staying into the 40s. We are also watching another system that will drag more moisture out of the Gulf late Wednesday. This will keep the rain chances in late Wednesday through Thursday morning but it will keep the deep cold at bay. 

We are tracking more sunshine as we go into the weekend. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 54°
Florence
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 53°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 50°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 52°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events