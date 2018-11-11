We Start The Work Week With Heavy Rain

We start the work week with rain moving into the Valley. Rain will be heavy at times and slick roads will be an issue. Since we also have plenty of leaves already on the ground it will make even more slippery on the roads.

Temperatures won't warm-up much either with highs in the mid 40s Monday. The rain will come to an end before 9 a.m. Tuesday with temperatures staying into the 40s. We are also watching another system that will drag more moisture out of the Gulf late Wednesday. This will keep the rain chances in late Wednesday through Thursday morning but it will keep the deep cold at bay.

We are tracking more sunshine as we go into the weekend.