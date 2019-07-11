Wayward bull captured by owner in West Limestone

A wayward bull was found Wednesday night by his owner in the West Limestone area, according to Steven Young with the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.
Young says the bull is contained right now in a neighboring farmer's pasture and the owner plans to get him soon. He said the owner was looking for the bull on horseback because of the wooded terrain in the area.
The sheriff's office had tweeted a picture over the weekend that the bull had been found on Grigsby Ferry Road, but it then escaped its temporary home. The man who was keeping the bull over the weekend said it's pretty common for animals like cows and horses to get out, but a bull getting loose is a bit out of the ordinary. Read more about that here.
