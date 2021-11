Wayne Farms is offering an eye-catching incentive to get people to work at one of its four plants in Morgan and Marshall counties.

The company has announced it will pay a $3,000 sign-and-stay bonus for new employees. There are several shifts and positions available at each of Wayne Farms' North Alabama plants.

Those who refer a friend could get an extra $2,000. Wayne Farms said it also plans to announce wage increases in the coming weeks.

