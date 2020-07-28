Waves of rain on the way

As the ground becomes saturated, we'll need to keep an eye out for standing water and flooding. In more intense storms, flash flooding will be a concern as well. While there's no outlined risk for severe weather at this time, even wind below severe limits can be capable of taking down trees in the water-logged ground.

Overnight into Wednesday, most storms fade and low clouds take their place. Lows drop to the lower 70s and areas of fog will be possible, too. For Wednesday, expect a little more cloud cover than sunshine with showers and storms that start developing by late morning. Temperatures should make it past the upper 80s and the overall chance of rain is 60%. With an approaching system from the west and a nearly stalled out cold front to our north Thursday, waves of rain take over and persist through Friday.

In total, we should see over two inches of rain through Friday, although locally higher amounts are possible in storms and where heavier rain bands set up shop. Activity becomes more scattered by the second half of the weekend, knocking down rain chances to just a few storms each afternoon.