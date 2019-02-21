Flood waters rising in Jackson County

On Thursday, the Emergency Management Agency in Jackson County held a briefing with the National Weather Service. The Jackson County EMA director Felix Jackson said his main concern right now are flood waters.

“With the saturation of the ground table as it is now, it’s going to make the flooding issue a whole lot more prevalent than it has been, so that’s probably the most concerning part for us at this time,” he said.

When Scottsboro residents, Jenny and Mike Bray, went to their favorite burger place on Thursday, they didn't expect to eat lunch with a lake view.

"I've never seen this much rain in my life," Jenny Bray said.

County Road 31 is notorious for flooding, and Thursday was no exception. Mike Bray said it's already getting in the way of his plans.

"We're able to see where the road is closed down there with the high water," said Mike Bray. "We were going to turn and go back that direction, and I said, 'Well, I can't go that way.'"

While driving may be an inconvenience, they're more worried about what this weekend could hold.

"There's so much you can take. The ground is saturated, so something has got to give," said Mike Bray.

Jenny Bray said she's not concerned.

"We have a boat....An ark. We can just get on the ark and just go," said Jenny Bray.