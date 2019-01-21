Waterloo man dies after two-vehicle crash in Lauderdale County

Clear
John G. Parrish, 83, was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Waterloo on Sunday, according to Corp. Jeremy Baker, Alabama State Troopers.

Posted: Jan. 21, 2019 9:56 AM
Updated: Jan. 21, 2019 10:44 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Baker said Parrish was involved in a two-vehicle crash about 12:05 p.m. Sunday when the 2002 Cadillac he was driving was struck head-on by another vehicle on Paradise Drive, one mile west of Waterloo in Lauderdale County.

Parrish was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ted Kavich, chief of the Waterlook Volunteer Fire Department, said a total of seven people were involved in the wreck. The other vehicle in the crash was a truck with five people in it, including Waterloo High School students, he said. 

The investigation is ongoing, according to troopers.

