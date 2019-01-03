Waterloo Market & Grill on fire in Lauderdale County

According to the Florence-Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency, Waterloo Market & Grill is on fire.
The fire started in the kitchen and has spread at what is the only grocery store in the community.
WAAY 31 has a reporter on the way to the scene and will provide updates.
