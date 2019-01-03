Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Waterloo Market & Grill on fire in Lauderdale County Full Story
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

Waterloo Market & Grill on fire in Lauderdale County

WAAY 31 will provide updates.

Posted: Jan. 3, 2019 11:10 AM
Updated: Jan. 3, 2019 11:15 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

According to the Florence-Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency, Waterloo Market & Grill is on fire. 

The fire started in the kitchen and has spread at what is the only grocery store in the community.

WAAY 31 has a reporter on the way to the scene and will provide updates.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 47°
Florence
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 45°
Fayetteville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 44°
Decatur
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 45°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 52°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events