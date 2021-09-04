Clear

Waterloo High School switching to hybrid learning Tuesday

This will last from September 7 to September 20.

Posted: Sep 4, 2021 4:12 PM
Updated: Sep 4, 2021 4:21 PM
Posted By: Megan Reyna

Waterloo High School students will switch to a hybrid learning starting Tuesday, September 7 until September 20. 

The school made an announcement on its Facebook page that the switch is happening due to staffing shortages. 

Students with their last name A through M will learn in-person Monday/Tuesday. Students with the last names beginning with N through Z will learn in-person Thursday/Friday. 

No students will learn in-person on Wednesdays so the school can be deep cleaned. Children with blended families will attend school with the last name of the oldest child. 

Students who are currently in isolation can return to the hybrid schedule once their isolation period is complete. 

Hybrid Schedule starts Tuesday, September 7th and ends on Friday, September 17th.

Posted by Waterloo High School on Friday, September 3, 2021

