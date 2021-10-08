Waterloo High School mourning loss of student

Waterloo High School and the Lauderdale County School System are mourning the loss of a student.

Elijah Johnson, a sophomore, died Friday morning, according to a message by Waterloo Principal Donny Davis.

“We ask that you keep his family, our students, and staff in your thoughts and prayers,” Davis’ note said. “Elijah was loved and appreciated by his classmates and Waterloo school family and will be dearly missed.”

A cause of death has not been released.

A note on the Waterloo High School Facebook page included this: “By request of Elijah’s friends and classmates, please wear red (his favorite color) to the game in memory of Elijah and in support of his family during this difficult time.”

The school faces off against Shoals Christian at 7 p.m. Friday.