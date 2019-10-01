Clear

Water shortage after Attalla fire prompts school shutdown

Credit: Etowah County EMA

Officials say classes should be able to resume on Wednesday.

Posted: Oct 1, 2019 11:31 AM
Posted By: AP

ATTALLA, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama school system is calling off classes for a day because of low water pressure after a large fire.

Attalla city schools canceled classes for Tuesday as firefighters continued battling a large blaze at a warehouse in the Etowah County city.

Crews from at least three counties were called after thick, black smoke began billowing from the structure around midday Monday. No one was hurt, but several explosions occurred as the fire burned.

The building is near both Etowah High School and Etowah Middle School, and officials say water pressure dropped after firefighters spent hours battling the flames.

Officials say classes should be able to resume on Wednesday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
94° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 96°
Florence
Clear
95° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 97°
Fayetteville
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 93°
Decatur
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 96°
Scottsboro
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 96°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events