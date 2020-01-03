Clear
Update: Family rescued from vehicle stuck in Morgan County floodwaters

Credit: Morgan County Sheriff's Office on Facebook

Officials urge the public to not cross water that is over the roadway as it can put yourself and first responders in danger.

Posted: Jan 3, 2020 11:54 AM
Updated: Jan 3, 2020 12:29 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

UPDATE: The family has been rescued, according to Mike Swafford, a spokesperson for the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies and Rescue Squad Swift Water teams brought the two adults and two children to safety.

The sheriff's office says people should not attempt to cross Lacon Road between the Railroad Tracks and Vulcan Materials just south of Falkville.

---------------

FROM EARLIER: 

A water rescue is underway in Morgan County to free a family from floodwaters.

The sheriff’s office says deputies and the Rescue Squad are working to remove the family from their van that is stuck in floodwaters on Lacon Road in the Falkville area.

Officials urge the public to not cross water that is over the roadway as it can put yourself and first responders in danger.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.

