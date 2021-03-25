Water reported over North Alabama roads Thursday

Water is being reported over roads in North Alabama on Thursday.

If you see flooding on roads, turn around and do not continue to drive over it.

We’ll continue to update this list Thursday:

The Highway 247/72 intersection is closed to Pride Landing in Tuscumbia

Franklin County EMA says Highway 90 is closed because the road is washing away due to flooding.

The Franklin County Emergency Management Agency said there is flooding at Highway 11 in Red Bay, and water is coming over the bridge.

1700-block of Betty Street SW has significant water in the roadway.

Flooding is reported on Helton Drive in Florence.

Water is reported over the following Morgan County roads: New Cut Road in Massey area, Mt. Nebo Rd, Huckaby Bridge Rd, HWY 67/Crawford Rd, Barkley Bridge Rd towards W Lacon Rd, HWY 36 /Red Oak Rd, Summerford Rd, E Lacon Rd and Apple Grove Rd has two places with high water.

Mat Morrow Road, just west of U.S. 231, is reportedly about to be washed out.

Colbert County EMA says there’s flooding on HWY 72/Pride Landing WB and N Jackson/Martin Fiesta

Flooding reported on Highway 90 in Franklin County

DeKalb County EMA says County Roads 5 and 39 are closed due to water over roadway

Turn to WAAY 31 for everything you need to know to stay safe during Thursday's severe weather. Chief Meteorologist Kate McKenna and meteorologists Rob Elvington and Carson Meredith will provide you with the most accurate information on storms by using our StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network.

Stationed in Muscle Shoals, Decatur and Guntersville, the radars provide the best data for all of North Alabama by scanning EVERY community in North Alabama.

See all the radars HERE

Access the Muscle Shoals radar HERE

Access the Decatur radar HERE

Access the Guntersville radar HERE

And download our news and weather apps HERE