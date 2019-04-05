The Madison County Water Department says system improvements to the water system in the northeast area of Madison Count will require a temporary water outage for customers on Bell Factory Road from Steakley Road to Maysville Road, including Dalton Drive and Hedge Lane.
The work and outages are expected to begin at 8 a.m. today.
The work should be completed by noon Friday, according to the department.
If you have any questions, please call the Madison County Water Department at 256-746-2888.
Related Content
- Water outage today in northeast Madison County
- Water department schedules water outage in Madison County
- Widespread power outages reported across Huntsville, Madison County
- Woman saved in Madison County water rescue
- East Limestone County water outage restored, neighbors want answers
- Water outage scheduled over the weekend in Limestone County
- The Madison County Democratic Women Will hold a luncheon today
- UPDATE: Huntsville Utilities responding to Madison power outage
- Madison County Tiger walk
- Two water mains break today in the same area in Madison
Scroll for more content...