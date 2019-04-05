Clear
Water outage today in northeast Madison County

The Madison County Water Department says system improvements to the water system in the northeast area of Madison Count will require a temporary water outage

Posted: Apr. 5, 2019 7:25 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Madison County Water Department says system improvements to the water system in the northeast area of Madison Count will require a temporary water outage for customers on Bell Factory Road from Steakley Road to Maysville Road, including Dalton Drive and Hedge Lane.

The work and outages are expected to begin at 8 a.m. today.

The work should be completed by noon Friday, according to the department.

If you have any questions, please call the Madison County Water Department at 256-746-2888.

