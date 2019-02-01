Water outage scheduled over the weekend in Limestone County

The Limestone County Water & Sewer Authority has an outage scheduled for Saturday, February 2 from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and Sunday, February 3 from 12:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.
Officials say the outage will affect East Limestone Road from Capshaw going north past East Limestone High School and smaller streets feeding into the area.
Contractors will be in the area working on a water line project. Since the outage is scheduled for the weekend, the school will not be out of water.
