Water outage scheduled in Marshall County due to utility work

Posted: Apr. 12, 2019 10:15 PM
Updated: Apr. 12, 2019 10:16 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

According to North Marshall Utilities, the water will be off for a portion of the day on Monday due to crews connecting a newly installed waterline.

Officials say the water will be off from the intersection of Buck Island Drive and U.S. Highway 431 South to the river bridge from 8 a.m. until the work is completed, which is expected to at 4 p.m. Monday.

