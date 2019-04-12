Water outage scheduled in Marshall County due to utility work

According to North Marshall Utilities, the water will be off for a portion of the day on Monday due to crews connecting a newly installed waterline.
Officials say the water will be off from the intersection of Buck Island Drive and U.S. Highway 431 South to the river bridge from 8 a.m. until the work is completed, which is expected to at 4 p.m. Monday.
