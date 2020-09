A water outage is scheduled for Tuesday in Madison County.

Weather permitting, the Madison County Water Department will be making improvements to its system, which will cause an outage from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

The outage will affect customers on Ready Section Road, Nicholas View Lane, Azuba Court, Lewis Vann Drive and Quiet Lane.

You can contact the Madison County Water Department at (256) 746-2888.