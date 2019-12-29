Two successful water rescues, third rescue underway in Lauderdale County

Photo Gallery 3 Images
Three water rescues tood place Sunday night in Lauderdale County in the area of Anderson.
According to fire officials on scene, two cars went into some flood waters near a creek along Lauderdale County 51. As of 9:30 p.m., one woman was successfully rescued and crews were working to locate the second car.
Killen Volunteer Fire Department deployed its Swift Water Rescue Team to the scene in Anderson shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday night. Sheffield Fire Department also responded.
Fire officials said another car was successfully rescued from flood waters along County Highway 52.
This is a developing story. WAAY 31 has a reporter at the scene and this story will be updated.
