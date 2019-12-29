Clear
Two successful water rescues, third rescue underway in Lauderdale County

The Killen Volunteer Fire Department deployed its Swift Water Rescue Team to Anderson where a car submerged in water.
The Killen Volunteer Fire Department deployed its Swift Water Rescue Team to Anderson where a car submerged in water.

Officials confirmed that three cars fell into flood waters Sunday night.

Posted: Dec 29, 2019 9:01 PM
Updated: Dec 29, 2019 9:42 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

Three water rescues tood place Sunday night in Lauderdale County in the area of Anderson.

According to fire officials on scene, two cars went into some flood waters near a creek along Lauderdale County 51. As of 9:30 p.m., one woman was successfully rescued and crews were working to locate the second car. 

Killen Volunteer Fire Department deployed its Swift Water Rescue Team to the scene in Anderson shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday night. Sheffield Fire Department also responded.

Fire officials said another car was successfully rescued from flood waters along County Highway 52. 

This is a developing story. WAAY 31 has a reporter at the scene and this story will be updated.

