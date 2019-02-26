Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

Water cut off in Brownsboro for water main repairs

Crews are on the scene

Posted: Feb. 26, 2019 8:56 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

According to Mountain Fork Water Plant for the Madison County Water Department's Twitter account:

"We are experiencing a damaged water main on Moontown Road. Water will be off to make the necessary repairs on Moontown Road (south of Morring Ln), Bob Hunt Rd and Berry Rd. We will work diligently to restore service to the area. Thank you for your patience."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
Florence
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 48°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 52°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 46°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events