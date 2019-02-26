Water cut off in Brownsboro for water main repairs

According to Mountain Fork Water Plant for the Madison County Water Department's Twitter account:
"We are experiencing a damaged water main on Moontown Road. Water will be off to make the necessary repairs on Moontown Road (south of Morring Ln), Bob Hunt Rd and Berry Rd. We will work diligently to restore service to the area. Thank you for your patience."
