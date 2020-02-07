Water begins to recede at Creekwood Park in Madison

People who live in one Madison neighborhood are frustrated with the flooding caused by heavy rain.

Thursday water levels were covering playground equipment at Creekwood Park near the Indian Creek in Madison.

Indian creek usually flows at three and a half feet, but Thursday it crested at just over eight feet. That put the creek at a minor flood stage.

As of Friday morning, the water significantly receded.

We talked to a woman who's lived near the park for the last eight years. She's used to the park flooding but says it seems to be happening more often. She thinks the City of Madison should consider dredging the creek to help prevent flooding.

"Because maybe through the years, the dirt is washing into the riverbed. I like to think that. I hope it's not because of an excess amount rain," said Ann Myers.

If you do visit the park you'll still want to be careful as there are still parts of the park flooded.