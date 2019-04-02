Water Lantern Festival coming to Huntsville on April 13

The Water Lantern Festival is coming to Huntsville on April 13th.
The event will be at Big Spring Park and will run from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. There will be food trucks and music.
Lanterns will be decorated at 7:30 p.m., and they will be launched at 8 p.m. The cost for adults tickets is $35 prior to the event and is $40 on the day of.
Adults tickets include entry into the festival area, a floating lantern, a commemorative drawstring bag, a marker and a wristband.
For more information, click HERE.
