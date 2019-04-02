Clear

Water Lantern Festival coming to Huntsville on April 13

Photo credit: Water Lantern Festival Huntsville, AL

Lanterns will be decorated at 7:30 p.m., and they will be launched at 8 p.m.

Posted: Apr. 2, 2019 10:16 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Water Lantern Festival is coming to Huntsville on April 13th.

The event will be at Big Spring Park and will run from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. There will be food trucks and music.

Lanterns will be decorated at 7:30 p.m., and they will be launched at 8 p.m. The cost for adults tickets is $35 prior to the event and is $40 on the day of.

Adults tickets include entry into the festival area, a floating lantern, a commemorative drawstring bag, a marker and a wristband.

For more information, click HERE.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 47°
Florence
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 45°
Fayetteville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 45°
Decatur
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 42°
Scottsboro
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 43°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events