Watching the tropics for potential impacts in North Alabama

The work week kicked off with fairly quiet weather across the Tennessee Valley. Farther south, of course, that hasn’t been the case. Tropical Storm Marco sent waves of rain onshore across the northern Gulf and sent moisture as far north as our area.

For Tuesday, some of Marco’s rain and moisture will be still be impacting our forecast. We’ll start the day with the chance for a few showers in the morning, becoming more scattered off and on rain and storms through the afternoon and evening. Temperatures start in the lower 70s and reach a high in the upper 80s during the afternoon.

By Wednesday, expect storms to be few and far between. Even for most of Thursday, the situation is pretty quiet. However, by Thursday night and especially Friday, the remnants of what’s now Tropical Storm Laura will be knocking on our door. Laura is expected to strengthen to a category 2 hurricane before making landfall along the Louisiana coast. Once inland, the storm rapidly weakens and the remnants shift northward into Arkansas. Currently, the National Hurricane Center track takes the remnants of Laura into the mid-Mississippi River Valley, shifting eastward across Kentucky and Tennessee by the end of the week..

So what does Laura mean for north Alabama? The short answer is rain. However, if the center of circulation is farther south near our area, wind will become a greater threat. Regardless, most locations can expect to get between 3 to 4 inches of rain over the next week, with most of that falling from Thursday night into Saturday. It should be noted that there is much uncertainty in the exact track of Laura once the storm moves onshore, so this forecast is subject to change in the coming days. Check back for regular updates.