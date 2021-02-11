Rain ends for now, but the clouds and chilly temperatures are here to stay

Friday is mostly cloudy and cool with highs only in the mid 40s. It'll be dry, but a chance for some wintry mix (mainly through NW Alabama) is back by Saturday.

That chance for wintry mix on Saturday should mainly occur without incident. In fact, it's more likely we'll see rain rather than sleet or freezing rain. Temperatures will be hovering right around freezing but if we can cool to freezing, a light glaze will be possible on bridges and overpasses in northwest Alabama. Sunday (although still cold and windy) gives us a bit of a break in the active weather before the forecast gets much more complicated to start next week.

While the model data has been trending much too cold recently, there's at least a little bit of agreement among data sources that Monday into Monday night will be a time to watch closely when it comes to precipitation. It's much too early to try and nail down who (or if) will see rain/freezing rain/sleet/snow, but this is the part of the extended forecast that will be mostly closely scrutinized in the coming days.