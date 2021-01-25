Watching Monday evening's thunderstorm threat

Spotty showers are possible all day Monday but it will be warm with highs approaching 70 by mid afternoon. Most of the day will not be a washout. In fact, some locations may stay completely dry through the early evening. By tonight, however, a cold front will be approaching from the northwest.

Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected as this front sweeps through North Alabama. Some storms could be strong, with gusty winds and heavy rain. For that reason, an Isolated risk for severe storms has been posted for west Tennessee and northern Mississippi. For North Alabama, only a small sliver of Lauderdale County is outlined in this risk area. The main window for any stronger storms Monday evening is 7 PM - 11 PM. The severe risk is low, but some strong storms will still be possible. Everything should quiet down by midnight.

All in all, things are pretty quiet after today. Tuesday looks spectacular with lots of sunshine. Despite the cold front, our temperatures will stay in the low to mid 60s. By Wednesday, a quick hitting system will bring spotty showers back into the region. Rainfall totals will be light. The bigger headline with this midweek system will be the major cool down behind it. Highs fall from the low 60s Wednesday to only the mid 40s Thursday. The end of the work week looks nice once again before more rain chances return next weekend.