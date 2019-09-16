Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Watch this armed robbery at Metro PCS and see if you can help Huntsville police catch 2 suspects

The department says the victim stated one armed black male and one armed white male entered the business and removed money from the register about 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Posted: Sep 16, 2019 12:45 PM
Updated: Sep 16, 2019 1:13 PM
Posted By: Sydney Martin, Josh Rayburn

The Huntsville Police Department is trying to identify two men who robbed the Metro PCS at 8410 South Memorial Parkway on Friday.

The department says the victim stated one armed black male and one armed white male entered the business and removed money from the register about 7:30 p.m. Friday.

You can see that in the attached video.

Police are investigating to see if this robbery is connected to other recent robberies at Family Dollar, Dollar General and Game Stop in Huntsville and a Game Stop in Athens.

If you can help police, call 256-722-7100.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
97° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 97°
Florence
Clear
99° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 100°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 93°
Decatur
Few Clouds
93° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 95°
Scottsboro
Clear
95° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 98°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events