Watch this armed robbery at Metro PCS and see if you can help Huntsville police catch 2 suspects

The Huntsville Police Department is trying to identify two men who robbed the Metro PCS at 8410 South Memorial Parkway on Friday.

The department says the victim stated one armed black male and one armed white male entered the business and removed money from the register about 7:30 p.m. Friday.

You can see that in the attached video.

Police are investigating to see if this robbery is connected to other recent robberies at Family Dollar, Dollar General and Game Stop in Huntsville and a Game Stop in Athens.

If you can help police, call 256-722-7100.