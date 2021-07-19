Watch the Rocket City Trash Pandas vs. the Tennessee Smokies this week on This TV

The Rocket City Trash Pandas begin a six-game stretch against the Tennessee Smokies on Tuesday, and you can watch them all on WAAY-31, the official home of the team!

We'll broadcast all home games live from Toyota Field on WAAY-31’s newest channel, This TV!

Watch all the games of the series LIVE at these times;

* 6:35 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday

This TV is now available on:

Channel 31.6 over the air/antenna

Channel 1181 on Xfinity (Comcast)

Channel 155 on WOW! Legacy

Channel 46 on WOW’s TV+

Channel 150 on Scottsboro Cable,

Channel 176 on Fayetteville Utilities

More systems to be announced soon

Get complete coverage of all the games on WAAY 31 on TV and WAAYTV.com online!

Want to watch the games in person? Click HERE for tickets

Click HERE for the upcoming schedule.

Click HERE to sign up for our Rocket City Trash Pandas newsletter.

Click HERE to enter our contest to throw out the first pitch at a Rocket City Trash Pandas home game