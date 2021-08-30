Clear
Watch the Rocket City Trash Pandas vs. the Tennessee Smokies this week on This TV

WAAY-31 is the Official Home of the Rocket City Trash Pandas

Posted: Aug 30, 2021 12:03 PM
Updated: Aug 30, 2021 12:20 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Rocket City Trash Pandas are hosting the Tennessee Smokies at Toyota Field this week, and you can watch each game on WAAY-31, the official home of the team!

This includes two games on Tuesday, a continuation of a previous game that had to be postponed, and a regularly scheduled game. Make sure you check the Trash Pandas' Twitter account before you go to ensure Tuesday's games haven't been impacted by the remnants of former Hurricane Ida.

We'll broadcast all home games live from Toyota Field on WAAY-31’s newest channel, This TV!

Watch all the games of the series LIVE at these times;

* 4:05 p.m. Tuesday, the completion of a previous game that was suspended

* 6:35 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday and Sunday

* 2:35 p.m. Sunday

This TV is now available on:

  • Channel 31.6 over the air/antenna
  • Channel 1181 on Xfinity (Comcast)
  • Channel 155 on WOW! Legacy
  • Channel 46 on WOW’s TV+
  • Channel 150 on Scottsboro Cable,
  • Channel 176 on Fayetteville Utilities
  • More systems to be announced soon

Get complete coverage of all the games on WAAY 31 on TV and WAAYTV.com online!

Want to watch the games in person? Click HERE for tickets

Click HERE for the upcoming schedule.

Click HERE to sign up for our Rocket City Trash Pandas newsletter.

