Watch the Rocket City Trash Pandas vs. the Tennessee Smokies this week on This TV

The Rocket City Trash Pandas are hosting the Tennessee Smokies at Toyota Field this week, and you can watch each game on WAAY-31, the official home of the team!

This includes two games on Tuesday, a continuation of a previous game that had to be postponed, and a regularly scheduled game. Make sure you check the Trash Pandas' Twitter account before you go to ensure Tuesday's games haven't been impacted by the remnants of former Hurricane Ida.

We'll broadcast all home games live from Toyota Field on WAAY-31’s newest channel, This TV!

Watch all the games of the series LIVE at these times;

* 4:05 p.m. Tuesday, the completion of a previous game that was suspended

* 6:35 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday and Sunday

* 2:35 p.m. Sunday

This TV is now available on:

Channel 31.6 over the air/antenna

Channel 1181 on Xfinity (Comcast)

Channel 155 on WOW! Legacy

Channel 46 on WOW’s TV+

Channel 150 on Scottsboro Cable,

Channel 176 on Fayetteville Utilities

More systems to be announced soon

