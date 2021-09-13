Watch the Rocket City Trash Pandas vs. the Pensacola Blue Wahoos this week on This TV!

Clear
Posted: Sep 13, 2021 6:15 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Rocket City Trash Pandas are hosting the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at Toyota Field this week, and you can watch each game on WAAY-31, the official home of the team!

This is the final regular season homestand by the Trash Pandas during their inaugural season.

We'll broadcast all home games live from Toyota Field on WAAY-31’s newest channel, This TV!

Watch all the games of the series LIVE at these times;

* 6:35 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday Friday, Saturday

* 2:35 p.m. Sunday

This TV is now available on:

  • Channel 31.6 over the air/antenna
  • Channel 1181 on Xfinity (Comcast)
  • Channel 155 on WOW! Legacy
  • Channel 46 on WOW’s TV+
  • Channel 150 on Scottsboro Cable,
  • Channel 176 on Fayetteville Utilities
  • More systems to be announced soon

Get complete coverage of all the games on WAAY 31 on TV and WAAYTV.com online!

Want to watch the games in person? Click HERE for tickets

Click HERE for the upcoming schedule.

Click HERE to sign up for our Rocket City Trash Pandas newsletter.

