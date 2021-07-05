Clear

Watch the Rocket City Trash Pandas vs. the Montgomery Biscuits this week on This TV

WAAY-31 is the Official Home of the Rocket City Trash Pandas

Posted: Jul 5, 2021 2:15 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

WAAY-31, the Official Home of the Rocket City Trash Pandas, is broadcasting all home games live from Toyota Field on WAAY-31’s newest channel, This TV!

This TV is now available on:

  • Channel 31.6 over the air/antenna
  • Channel 1181 on Xfinity (Comcast)
  • Channel 155 on WOW! Legacy
  • Channel 46 on WOW’s TV+
  • Channel 150 on Scottsboro Cable,
  • Channel 176 on Fayetteville Utilities
  • More systems to be announced soon

The Trash Pandas start six-game home stand against the Montgomery Biscuits on Tuesday.

Watch all the games LIVE at these times;

* 6:35 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday

And get complete coverage of all the games on WAAY 31 on TV and WAAYTV.com online!

