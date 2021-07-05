Watch the Rocket City Trash Pandas vs. the Montgomery Biscuits this week on This TV

WAAY-31, the Official Home of the Rocket City Trash Pandas, is broadcasting all home games live from Toyota Field on WAAY-31’s newest channel, This TV!

This TV is now available on:

Channel 31.6 over the air/antenna

Channel 1181 on Xfinity (Comcast)

Channel 155 on WOW! Legacy

Channel 46 on WOW’s TV+

Channel 150 on Scottsboro Cable,

Channel 176 on Fayetteville Utilities

More systems to be announced soon

The Trash Pandas start six-game home stand against the Montgomery Biscuits on Tuesday.

Watch all the games LIVE at these times;

* 6:35 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday

And get complete coverage of all the games on WAAY 31 on TV and WAAYTV.com online!

