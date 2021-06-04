Watch the Rocket City Trash Pandas vs. the Chattanooga Lookouts this weekend on This TV

WAAY-31, the Official Home of the Rocket City Trash Pandas, is broadcasting all home games live from Toyota Field on WAAY-31’s newest channel, This TV!

The channel is available over the air via antenna on channel 31.6, on WOW! cable channel 155 on Legacy, channel 46 on WOW’s TV+, channel 150 on Scottsboro Cable, and on more systems to be announced.

The Trash Pandas started a six-game home stand against the Chattanooga Lookouts on Tuesday.

Watch the final three games in the series LIVE at these times;

* 6:35 p.m. Friday and Saturday

* 2:35 p.m. Sunday

And get complete coverage of all the games on WAAY 31 on TV and WAAYTV.com online!

Want to watch the games in person? Click HERE for tickets

Click HERE for the upcoming schedule.

Click HERE to sign up for our Rocket City Trash Pandas newsletter