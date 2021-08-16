Clear

Watch the Rocket City Trash Pandas vs. the Chattanooga Lookouts this week on This TV

WAAY-31 is the Official Home of the Rocket City Trash Pandas

Posted: Aug 16, 2021 5:58 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Rocket City Trash Pandas host the Chattanooga Lookouts at Toyota Field this week, and you can watch each game on WAAY-31, the official home of the team!

This includes a doubleheader on Wednesday!

We'll broadcast all home games live from Toyota Field on WAAY-31’s newest channel, This TV!

Watch all the games of the series LIVE at these times;

* 6:35 p.m. Tuesday

* 5:05 p.m. Wednesday Game 1, followed by Game 2

* 6:35 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday

This TV is now available on:

  • Channel 31.6 over the air/antenna
  • Channel 1181 on Xfinity (Comcast)
  • Channel 155 on WOW! Legacy
  • Channel 46 on WOW’s TV+
  • Channel 150 on Scottsboro Cable,
  • Channel 176 on Fayetteville Utilities
  • More systems to be announced soon

Get complete coverage of all the games on WAAY 31 on TV and WAAYTV.com online!

Want to watch the games in person? Click HERE for tickets

Click HERE for the upcoming schedule.

