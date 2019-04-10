$50 million manufacturing facility, 400 jobs coming to Athens related to Mazda-Toyota

Toyota Boshoku is investing $50 million for a manufacturing facility in Athens that will bring 400 jobs.

They are related to the new $1.6 billion Mazda-Toyota manufacturing plant in Huntsville.

Toyota Boshoku, one of the world’s premium interior systems suppliers and filter manufacturers, develops and produces interior, filtration, and powertrain components. With world headquarters in Kariya City, Japan, Toyota Boshoku Corporation owns Toyota Boshoku America (TBA) based in Erlanger, Kentucky. TBA and its affiliates employ over 11,000 Team Members in 18 locations throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina. TBA Group is a premier manufacturer of automotive interior systems, which include seat, door trim, headliner, substrate, and carpet in addition to air and oil filters for a variety of customers such as Toyota Motor Corporation and General Motors.

Here's the press release from the city of Athens:

State and local officials and representatives of Toyota Boshoku America announced Wednesday, April 10, the global automotive supplier plans to invest over $50 million to open a manufacturing facility in Athens, creating around 400 jobs once the plant reaches full production.

The new Athens factory will produce seat systems for vehicles built at Mazda Toyota Manufacturing, U.S.A., Inc. (MTMUS) is a joint venture assembly plant the automakers are constructing about 30 miles away in Huntsville-annexed Limestone County.

Toyota Boshoku is one of the first suppliers to announce plans for an Alabama facility to produce parts for MTMUS, which expects to assemble its first vehicle in 2021. The initial phases of construction on MTMUS began in November 2018 at a 2,500-acre site in Limestone County. The automakers plan to invest $1.6 billion in the Alabama facility, where 4,000 workers will produce 300,000 vehicles annually.

"Athens attracting one of the first Tier 1 suppliers for MTMUS speaks to our city's attractiveness as a community and our great working relationship with several entities on industrial development," Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said. "From the State of Alabama to our Limestone County Economic Development Association and our other partners, we work well together to help industries invest in our community and provide jobs for our citizens. Athens appreciates Toyota Boshoku being the latest to invest in our city."

Company representatives outlined plans during today’s formal announcement at Athens City Hall

“When we began our search for a new site to build our production facility, we looked at many locations,” said Dr. Shuhei Toyoda of Toyota Boshoku. “After an extensive search, we determined that Athens, Ala., is the perfect fit. We are grateful for the assistance from the State of Alabama, City of Athens and Limestone County to make this project a reality.”

The Toyota Boshoku facility will be on 42 acres in the Breeding North Industrial Park on Sanderfer Road. The industrial park is south of U.S. 72 and west of U.S. 31. The company anticipates starting construction around May 1, 2019.

“Toyota Boshoku is a premier manufacturer of automotive interior systems and a welcome addition to Alabama’s growing constellation of world-class auto suppliers,” Gov. Kay Ivey said. “We look forward to seeing the company put down roots in Athens and know that it will find all the ingredients for success in Sweet Home Alabama.”

Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce, said Alabama’s economic development team worked hard to facilitate the formation of the supply chain for MTMUS.

“Toyota Boshoku’s decision to locate in Athens will add momentum to our efforts,” Canfield said. “We expect to develop a long-lasting partnership with this outstanding company as it creates well-paying jobs in Alabama.”