Watch it: Morgan County Sheriff’s Office seeks man it says attacked woman with hammer

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a Cullman man in connection with an attack on a woman in Eva.

Investigators are looking for Joshua Adam Campbell, 32, for the July 13 incident involving an assault with a hammer.

Joshua Adam Campbell

Mike Swafford, sheriff’s office spokesman, said Campbell is wanted on warrants for assault, theft of property and interference with 911.

In a video released by the sheriff’s office, which you can watch above, a man is seen getting out of a vehicle and throwing an object at a woman. The woman runs away, and the man appears to chase after her.

If you have any information about Campbell, contact Investigators at 256-560-6192 or 256-350-4613.