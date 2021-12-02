Clear
Watch at 7 p.m. tonight on WAAY 31: Alec Baldwin talks about the fatal shooting on his movie set

On Friday, a two-hour "20/20" at 8 p.m. on WAAY 31 delves into events ahead of the deadly shooting on the set of "Rust" and pending investigations into what went wrong.

Posted: Dec 2, 2021 3:36 PM
Posted By: ABC News

An attorney for "Rust" assistant director Dave Halls says she was told by her client that actor Alec Baldwin did not pull the trigger on the prop gun that discharged on the film's set, killing one crew member and injuring another.

"Dave has told me since the very first day I met him that Alec did not pull that trigger," Halls' attorney, Lisa Torraco, told ABC News' Kaylee Hartung in an exclusive interview airing Thursday on "Good Morning America." "His finger was never in the trigger guard."

Baldwin, who was starring in and co-produced the Western film, also told ABC News' George Stephanopoulos in an exclusive interview that he "didn't pull the trigger."

The interview with Baldwin will air on WAAY 31 as an hour-long special at 7 p.m. Thursday and will begin streaming on Hulu later that evening.

On Friday, a two-hour "20/20" at 8 p.m. on WAAY 31 delves into events ahead of the deadly shooting on the set of "Rust" and pending investigations into what went wrong.

