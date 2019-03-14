Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Advisory - Tornado Watch View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Watch: Wall cloud spotted in Morgan County

From Marty Forman

A viewer shared video of a wall cloud behind Danville High School, crossing the Highway 36 county line.

Posted: Mar. 14, 2019 4:30 PM
Updated: Mar. 14, 2019 4:50 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A viewer, Marty Forman, shared video of a wall cloud in Morgan County. A wall cloud resembles a tornado but does not touch down.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 70°
Florence
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 74°
Fayetteville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 69°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

 

Community Events