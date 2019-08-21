Watch: WAAY 31 examines dangers of doing physical activity in the heat

As North Alabamians battle the summer heat, WAAY 31 wanted to see how the temperature impacts your body. Our reporter, Ashley Carter, went to SportsMED on Whitesburg Drive in Huntsville for a short workout to figure out just that.

As a 22-year-old who goes to the gym frequently, the personal trainer said her starting heart rate was lower than average, because she's younger and in shape. As she went through the exercises around noon on Tuesday, the heat started to take its toll.

With a heat index close to 100, the first exercise she did was high knees, where she ran in place for 10 seconds. Next up, were squats for 20 seconds. At that point Ashley says she wasn't too worn out, but definitely starting to sweat.

For the third round, she did 20 seconds of lunges. She said at this point, she began to feel tired and like she needed a break. In the final two exercises, Ashley says she experienced a noticeable slowdown.



After the exercises, the personal trainer, Brandon Horton, checked Ashley's heart rate. Before the short workout, her heart rate was at 54 beats per minute. After the exercises, Horton said it had raised to about 89 beats per minute.

Horton said it was a quick jump.

"That was maybe about five minutes of work and that got there fast because it's hot outside, and you probably need some water," he said.

A dietitian, Tara Vardman, watched the workout and saw how the heat had an impact.

"You definitely started sweating fairly quickly, so making sure you provide your body with plenty of fluids beforehand to make sure with that sweat, you're not getting too dehydrated throughout that exercising process," she said.