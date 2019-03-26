Watch: Vice President Mike Pence in Huntsville

On Tuesday, Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Huntsville to chair the fifth meeting of the National Space Council at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center.
To conclude his visit, the Vice President will tour the U.S. Space & Rocket Center.
