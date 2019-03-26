Clear

Watch: Vice President Mike Pence in Huntsville

Vice President Mike Pence is at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center to chair a meeting of the National Space Council.

Posted: Mar. 26, 2019 8:47 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

On Tuesday, Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Huntsville to chair the fifth meeting of the National Space Council at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center.

To conclude his visit, the Vice President will tour the U.S. Space & Rocket Center.

