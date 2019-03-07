Clear
Watch: TVA handles debris from heavy rains at dams in middle Tennessee

Courtesy of the Tennessee Valley Authority

Watch video from TVA of a boathouse crashing into Great Falls Dam in middle Tennessee.

Posted: Mar. 7, 2019 9:59 PM
Updated: Mar. 7, 2019 10:01 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

February’s massive rains washed tons of debris into the Tennessee River system. Trees, logs, docks, trash and other debris were torn away and washed miles downstream. 

