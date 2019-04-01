Watch: TVA brings downs 1,200-foot structure in Widows Creek Fossil Plant demolition

The Tennessee Valley Authority says as part of the ongoing Widows Creek Fossil Plant demolition project, a 1,200-foot coal conveyor was brought down.

TVA says the demolition was completed safely with no environmental issues.

