The Tennessee Valley Authority says as part of the ongoing Widows Creek Fossil Plant demolition project, a 1,200-foot coal conveyor was brought down.
TVA says the demolition was completed safely with no environmental issues.
Wait for it... As part of the ongoing Widows Creek Fossil Plant demolition project, the 1,200-foot coal conveyor between Plant A and B was successfully brought down. The demolition was completed safely and with no environmental issues. #demolition pic.twitter.com/sosoMFVCSt
— Tennessee Valley Authority (@TVAnews) April 1, 2019
Related Content
- Watch: TVA brings downs 1,200-foot structure in Widows Creek Fossil Plant demolition
- TVA proposing new rate structure
- How the TVA Aquatic Plant Survey Team impacts lake life
- Girl finds 475-million-year-old fossil
- WATCH: 2nd blast brings down upper section of Pontiac Silverdome
- TVA board approves grid access charge
- TVA land sells for $5 million dollars
- TVA records second-highest peak power demand
- TVA preparing for approaching above-normal rainfall
- Structure fire shut down piece of Steakley Road
Scroll for more content...