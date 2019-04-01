Clear
Watch: TVA brings downs 1,200-foot structure in Widows Creek Fossil Plant demolition

Courtesy of TVA

Watch video from TVA of the ongoing Widows Creek Fossil Plant demolition project in Jackson County.

Posted: Apr. 1, 2019 3:15 PM
Updated: Apr. 1, 2019 4:25 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Tennessee Valley Authority says as part of the ongoing Widows Creek Fossil Plant demolition project, a 1,200-foot coal conveyor was brought down.

TVA says the demolition was completed safely with no environmental issues.

Wait for it... As part of the ongoing Widows Creek Fossil Plant demolition project, the 1,200-foot coal conveyor between Plant A and B was successfully brought down. The demolition was completed safely and with no environmental issues. #demolition pic.twitter.com/sosoMFVCSt

