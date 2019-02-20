A Flood Watch is in effect for the entire Tennessee Valley until 9 p.m. Friday.
Related Content
- Watch: Heavy flooding reported across the Tennessee Valley
- Flooding reports across the Tennessee Valley
- Parts of the Tennessee Valley still seeing major flooding
- Heavy rain prompts flash flood watch for Thursday & Friday
- Flood watches posted in anticipation for more heavy rain
- Flood Watch continues as heavy rain refuses to let up
- Damage reported from overnight storms across the Tennessee Valley
- Heavy rains cause some flooding in Shoals
- 2017 Murders In The Tennessee Valley
- Drought could impact crops in Tennessee Valley
Scroll for more content...