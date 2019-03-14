Clear
Toyota adding 450 jobs at Huntsville facility

Alabama Secretary of Commerce Greg Canfield and Toyota Motor Manufacturing Alabama President David Fernandes are set to make an announcement at Toyota in Huntsville at 10 a.m. today.

Posted: Mar. 14, 2019 10:10 AM
Updated: Mar. 14, 2019 10:22 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Toyota announced Thursday that it will add 450 new jobs in Huntsville and exceed its 2017 pledge to invest $10 billion over five years with a new commitment to reach nearly $13 billion over the same period.

This includes expanding engine capacity at its Huntsville facility.

