Toyota adding 450 jobs at Huntsville facility

Toyota announced Thursday that it will add 450 new jobs in Huntsville and exceed its 2017 pledge to invest $10 billion over five years with a new commitment to reach nearly $13 billion over the same period.
This includes expanding engine capacity at its Huntsville facility.
