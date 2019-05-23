Clear
Space rocket launch vehicle leaving Decatur

Watch it leave the ULA facility and get loaded onto a Mariner to be delivered to Florida.

Posted: May. 23, 2019 7:50 AM
Updated: May. 23, 2019 9:10 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket will launch U.S. astronauts to space from American soil in the very near future.

The Crew Flight Test (CFT) of Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner is targeted for later this year and the launch vehicle, manufactured in the ULA Decatur factory, is complete and beginning its journey to the ULA facilities in Cape Canaveral, Florida, for processing for this historical flight.

