Watch: Officials release Huntsville/Madison County tourism report

The Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau, along with the Alabama Mountain Lakes Tourist Association and local hospitality partners, is holding a news conference to announce the 2018 Huntsville/Madison County and North Alabama tourism economic impact report.

There were about 3.3 million visitors to Madison County in 2018, a 6 percent increase. They spent $1.4 billion. Madison is the third-most-visited county in Alabama.

Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday announced at a press conference that one million more people visited Alabama in 2018 than ever before and spent $15.5 billion, which was $1.2 billion higher than the previous year, according to the state’s annual economic impact report produced by Montgomery economist Dr. Keivan Deravi for the Alabama Tourism Department.

The industry attracted more than 27.7 million visitors, which paid $954 million in state and local taxes, saving the average Alabama family $507 from additional taxes to maintain current service levels.