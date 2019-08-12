Watch: Lawrence County Sheriff's Office tries the 'Git Up Challenge'

The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office is taking part in the popular "Git Up Challenge."
The department posted a video to YouTube on Monday of its deputies doing the challenge. It already has nearly 500 views.
How do you think they did? Let us know in the comments below!
